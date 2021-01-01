Earbuds Wireless Earbuds 50 Headphones Wireless Earphones Stereo IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Earphones with 2200mah Charging CaseBox Builtin Microphone

Hi-Fi SoundThanks to the most advanced 5.0 deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency. Experience the music with exceptional accuracy and crystal-clear clarity across the entire frequency range. Breeze PairingSuper simple to just take them out and go. Remove them from the case, then they will automatically pair with each other and one step setting to connect with phone. Easy to accept calls, pause music or books. Customized WearingErgonomic Design of body shape keeps the bud in ear pretty easily, but does not have a tight fit against the canal. Various Eartip Size ensure a snug ear fiting and keep earbuds in place during tough activity. Long Battery LifeThe earbuds lasts around 4.5hrs for a single charge, and the fit feels fine during the entire time. The Charging box built-in 2200mAh, actually is a remote battery charger that keeps the Earbuds charged when they are in, neither provide extra power to your device like cellpho