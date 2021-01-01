Earbuds with Immersive Sound True 50 Bluetooth inEar Headphones with 2000mAh Charging Case EasyPairing Stereo CallsTouch ControlBuiltin.

Bluetooth 5.0 & One-Step Pairing The latest Bluetooth 5.0 with TWS technology on both bluetooth earbuds, provides faster pairing, stable connection and signal transmission (50ft no-obstacle range). Only need to take out two earbuds or any single earbud after you open Bluetooth function, they will open and connect automatically. Powerful Bluetooth 5.0 chip that perfectly matches tablets, laptops, iOS, and Android smartphones! Easy Touch ControlFeatures with touch control sensors, can largely minimize the pressure to your ears when you touch the button for various functions. The touch program adopts a special software, single-touch [non-function], double-touch to play/pause music, which effectively reduce touch by mistakes or inaccurate touch. Secure Fit & IPX7 WaterproofMini and Ultra Lightweight in-ear design guarantees stability and comfortable. The sealed shell and interior Nano coating can easily repel sweat and rain, Ideal for workout, ru