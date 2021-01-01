Earcuff Nirelle

This Earcuff is one of the most special pieces in the collection. It has an upper part like a normal Earcuff that you place and adapt to your ear without the need for a hole. From it hangs a chain with zircons that ends in a hollow link through which you can insert the stick of your earring. In this way it gives the effect that it is a complete piece and dresses your ear completely. Collection: Lumière collection. The collection designed to bring out the shine in you. With very brightand elegant French lines. Because we know that you\'ve got a sparkle in your veins. Now you can wear your jewellery according to your personality. Stones: Zirconia is a gem with macroscopic properties similar to those of diamonds, especially in transparency. It is one of the cubic forms of zirconium oxide, with high hardness. It resembles the diamond so much, it was associated with wisdom and distinction. The moonstone belongs to the group of silicates and is found in plutonic rocks. It is strongly linked with the Moon and intuition. In the interior of the stone there are fine layers of orthoclase and albite arranged one over the other, this provides its beautiful shine. The light falls on the thin layers that disperse it in a phenomenon known as adulearescencia.