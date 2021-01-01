Earpiece for Motorola HT750 HT1250 GP328 2 Way Radio Walki Talki Headset with Mic PTT Walkie Talkie Earpieces Security Surveillance G Headphone

DurabilityMade of strong PU cable material, earpiece can achieve a long-term use. Package Includes1X 2 way radio headset and 1 X replacement ear foam. CompatibilityExcellent use for Motorola HT750 HT1250 HT1250LS HT1550 MTX850 MTX850LS MTX950 MTX960 MTX8250 MTX9250 PRO5150 two way radio etc. Excellent Audio SoundDelivers clear sound even in noisy places, showing a high-quality sound experience. Widely UsedStainless clips make it easy to fix your clothing and set your hand free to use your radio device communication. Excellent for use in police, military, security, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, bars, paintball, bouncer, warehouses, and noisy environments.