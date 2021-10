Ears Up System Armed Dog Lover Gift Animal German Shepherd Gift Idea for for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, retirement, or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for German Shepherd mom, German Shepherd lover, pet owner or anyone who loves dogs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.