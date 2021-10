Hand-crafted from sustainable Cherry wood and blue hemp, Earth-Budz are lightweight and durable, Earth-Budz allows the user to select between 3 sizes of tips for a perfect, custom fit. The built-in microphone gives you on-the-fly access to phone calls without having to disconnect from your device. Earth-Budz in-ear headphones are compatible with any device with a 3.5mm jack socket. Speaker Dimensions: 10mm, Sensitivity: 104db +/- 2db. Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz, Impedance: 32 ohms.