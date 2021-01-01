Earth Day Everyday Planet Earth Pine Tree Bird Flower Clouds T-Shirt

This cute Earth Day inspirational design featuring kawaii smiling planet Earth surrounded by clouds, a star, & the text "Earth Day Everyday" is for environmental awareness supporters who marches & strikes for climate protection to stop global warming. If you love our planet then is this cool "Earth Day Everyday" design just for you. Humans have no other planet to live so we should take care of our Earth. Get this as a present for environmental awareness supporters and animal protection advocates. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem