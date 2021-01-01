Earth Paradise Luxury & Artisan Soap Bar - 1 BAR - Also in: BUY 3 GET 1 FREE

Earth Paradise Luxury Soap Bar Our ultra unique skincare Earth Paradise soap bar has cleansing properties and miraculous nourishing effects of spirulina and ultramarine blue clay. Spirulina helps remove toxins and induces skin healing. Combined with bitter orange and bergamot essential oils fragrance it has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It contains 90% olive oil and will provide maximum softness to your skin. Please note: Due to the purity of the ingredients and 90% olive oil content the soap will soften if exposed to water in soap dish for long time. Keep away from stagnant water.