A shock-absorbing Powerpath(R) footbed and reinforced arch support energize every step in this chic wedge sandal topped with a wide ankle strap. The leather is sourced from an LWG Gold-rated tannery and the soft, moisture-wicking lining is partially made from recycled plastic bottles. 2 1/4" heel; 1" platform Adjustable ankle strap with hook-and-loop closure Powerpath cushioned footbed with arch support Slip-resistant sole Leather and textile