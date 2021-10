If you own a Shetty and are a horse lover, this Easily distracted by Shetland Ponies motif is ideal for you. You can wear this motif on your next riding holiday or riding holiday at the riding stables. This Shetland pony saying is the ideal motif for girls, children, pony girls, horse owners, horse girls, troughs, breeders and Shetland pony lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem