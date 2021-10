Get these cute two animals. A baby sloth and a little puppy dog hang on a branch and smile. The perfect gift for sloth lovers, dog lovers, puppy lovers and dog owners. For anyone who loves dog and sloth. The perfect gift for sloth lovers, dog moms, dog dads, dog kids, puppy lovers, dog breeders, dog sloth veterinarians for the next dog show, in the dog park, walking the dog and as sleeping pajamas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem