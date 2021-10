Fun DDR outfit for Ossi and East Germans. Are you Ossi? Then this cool Saxony, East, moped and East German saying is perfect. Funny East Germany, Brandenburg, Thuringia and Sächsisch clothing Funny dialect outfit idea for Ossi. Are you Ossi? Then this beautiful Erfurt, Chemnitz, Mecklenburg & Ostberlin clothing is perfect. Cool Mecklenburg Vorpommern, Estalgia, Saxony Anhalt & East Berlin outfit. Funny home DDR East Germany saying Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem