Get ready for Easter with this adorable egg pendant that's perfect for spring and the most epic easter egg hunt. Crafted in sterling silver and adorned with a colorful array of Swarovski crystals to decorate the egg. Piece measures 15/16 by 1/2 inches. Comes with a sterling silver 16-inch cable chain, plus a 2-inch extender for adjustable length, and features a spring ring clasp.