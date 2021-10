Featuring a limited edition, exclusive design, the Easton® Ghost X Chrome Batting Gloves offer a superior grip and ultimate flexibility in the hand so elite players can perform their best on the diamond. Unique Design, Ultimate Performance: Tacky finished smooth leather palm Hyperskin lycra back of hand with silicone and Chrome logo Lockdown strap with 40mm neoprene band and braided pull tab Additional Details: Limited edition design, exclusive to DICK’S Sporting Goods