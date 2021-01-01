Easton Gametime II Baseball Batting Helmet, White

Equipped with lightweight dual-density foam liner and a heavy-duty ABS Shell, the Easton® Gametime II Batting Helmet pairs high impact resistance and cushioned comfort to keep you supported throughout the season. Exclusive to DICK’S Sporting Goods®, this model also features premium BioDri® liner, managing moisture accumulation to keep you dry during crucial moments at the plate. ABS Shell: High impact shell protects against potential contact without adding excess weight Internal Dual-Density Protection: Dual-density foam cushions impact while providing a lightweight fit Utilizes BioDri™ padded liner to absorb moisture and keep you dry Includes wrapped ear pads for reinforced durability and comfort Additional Details: Exclusive to DICK’S Sporting Goods® One size fits most design Meets NOCSAE® standards