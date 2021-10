Perfect your swing in the cage in the Easton® M5™ Mesh Short. Its special batting glove back pocket and birdseye mesh construction offer convenience and comfort while you take batting practice. Functional Features: Birdseye mesh with tricot lining Ergonomic batting glove back pocket on right hip On-seam pockets Sleek Style: 3D high density heat transfer Easton® “Screamin’ E” logo on left thigh Additional Details: Inseam: 9” Machine washable