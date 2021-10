Reinforced where athletes develop usual wear and tear, the Easton® Rival 2 Baseball Pants provide a comfortable, durable design. Designed for Durability: Double reinforced knees for added protection where its needed most Crafted for Comfort: Branded Easton® two-color elastic waistband with silicone grippers Double batting glove back pockets Additional Details: Pant Style: Full-length Team-colored piping Machine washable