Playing the game has never been easier in the Easton® M7™ Button Homeplate™ Jersey. With mesh inserts and raglan sleeves for added mobility, you’ll be able to play your position to the best of your ability. Crafted for Comfort: Signature Homeplate™ button collar with twill heat transfer Easton® “Screamin’ E” logo Raglan sleeves for improved mobility Side and armhole mesh inserts for breathability Additional Details: Machine washable