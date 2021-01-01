Cinq a Sept Eastwood Dress in Rose. - size 6 (also in 0, 10, 2, 4) Cinq a Sept Eastwood Dress in Rose. - size 6 (also in 0, 10, 2, 4) Self: 100% silkLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closureAdjustable shoulder straps. Side leg slit. Midweight soft silk fabric with fringe trim. CINR-WD218. ZD14461468Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.