Oversized sweater from BDG made from a herringbone knit in a pullover design. Topped with a 3-button placket, fixed hood and dropped long sleeves. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care. 60% Cotton, 40% acrylic Hand wash Imported Size + Fit. Item shown is size Medium \t Measurements taken from size Medium Chest: 50" Length: 19.25"