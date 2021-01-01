COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Fill + Define Eyebrow Pencil, Black

COVERGIRL Brow & Eye Makers 550 Midnight Black. Create beautiful brows and get the eyeliner looks you want with these twin pencils called Cover Girl Brow & Eye maker. Both have soft color and are incredibly versatile. Use them to naturally enhance and fill out brows, or sweep them along your lash line. Instructions: Application Tips: Create a flattering shape by observing your brow's natural line and brushing your brows outward. To get the right arch, angle pencil to the outer side of your pupil. The spot where the pencil hits the brow is where the top of the arch should be. Repeat on the other side. Angle pencil so it aligns with the outer corner of the eye. Where it hits the brow is where the eyebrow should end. Disclaimer immediately contact your health care provider. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the food.