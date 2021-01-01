Frame Easy Distressed Denim Romper

A distressed finished and slouchy silhouette add a relaxed feel to this denim jumpsuit. Point collar Long sleeves with button cuffs Button front Chest patch pocket Banded waist with belt loops Waist slip pockets Distressed finished Back patch pockets Cotton/reused cotton/recycled polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Inseam, about 3.25" Leg opening, about 24" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Rumpled Blanc. Size: Large.