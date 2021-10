For those days you want to wear jeans, but you want a more relaxed vibe. The Easy Fit Women\'s Jeans by NYDJ have a more relaxed fit through the thigh and leg, so you can run around in chic comfort. Designed with a slight taper through the ankle. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a more slender silhouette. Finished with a zip and button fly and five-pocket styling.