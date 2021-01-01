Easy Gastric Sleeve Bariatric Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Healing and Sustainable Weight Loss Marina Savelyeva Author

Gastric sleeve surgery, or vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG), provides patients with the opportunity for a fresh approach to weight loss and healthier living. The Easy Gastric Sleeve Bariatric Cookbook will guide you through the process of post-op healing, provide you with the tools necessary to lose weight, and help you embrace and sustain these healthy habits for the long run. From pre-surgery prep work to a full post-op meal plan, this book contains 100 easy, delicious, and properly portioned recipes made with familiar ingredients and organized by healing stage. Beyond weight loss, adopting this healthy eating plan can also help reduce or eliminate the need for medications and ease conditions such as diabetes, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure. A Strategy for Surgery, Includes a helpful overview of gastric sleeve surgery, such as what to know and expect pre- and post-op. Stage-by-Stage Healing, Avoid any post-op nutritional confusion with an 8-week meal plan for eating after VSG. Eating Made Easy, A collection of easy, delicious meals, with the vast majority of recipes requiring zero cooking, 5-ingredients or less, 30-minutes or fewer to make, or one pot. Recipes Includes, Banana Yogurt Shake, Herb and Melon Kefir Smoothie, Baked Cinnamon-Apple Ricotta, Egg and Avocado Toast, Yogurt-Dill Salmon and Baked Potato