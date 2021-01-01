Live your life dressed fashionably in Sanctuary clothing. Have a bit of fun when you add the Sanctuary Easy Going Double Knit Pants to your rotation with their all-over checkered pattern, cropped hem and relaxed fit. Pull-on with an elastic waistband and drawstring closure. Side pork chop pockets. Two welt pockets at the back. Brand logo tag above the right back pocket. 70% polyester, 29% rayon, 1% spandex. â¢ Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash cold. Line dry. Imported. Measurements: â¢ Inseam: 28 in.