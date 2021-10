Fun outfit for zander fishing for real predatory fish professionals. Fun gift for anglers who love lounging fishing and with rubber fish zander fishing. Great angler and angler gifts for men, women and Santa Claus gifts men. Make a professional angler or professional angler laugh with this fun fishing apparel. Great angler gifts for dad, mum, son, daughter, friend or girlfriend for fishing or leisure. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem