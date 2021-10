Let Easy Paleo Snacks Cookbook add delicious variety to your menu, with:125+ paleo snack recipes including Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies, Cherry Chunk Bars, and Paleo Jambalaya 10 extremely easy recipes that take less than 5 minutes to make 16 easy swaps for harder-to-find ingredients 13 kid-friendly recipes to keep the kiddos happy Handy nutritional information, prep time, and cook time for each recipe