This Easy V Neck Tunic - Cheetah La Vida is one of our Women's Plus Size Tops from ELOQUII. V-neck band tunic top Easy fit silhouette Separate band with ruched at center back Long sleeve with button cuff closure Hi low hemline Non-stretch woven double georgette fabric Model is a size 14 Length on model is 31 1/2" at shortest length Length: 32" 100% Polyester Care: Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low. Cool iron as needed. CN