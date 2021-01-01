Eat Fruit Not Friends Woman Gift Vegetarian Vegan T-Shirt

Veganism is your attitude towards life and you are against factory farming. You do not need any animal products on the grill. Fruits are everything you need! Eat Fruit not Friends perfect logo for your opinion. Let the carnivores know what you think! You love vegan food and you renounce animal products out of respect and conviction, then this is your dress. Perfect gift for vegans, vegan girlfriend, vegan mother, vegan friend, vegan daughter, vegan granny Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem