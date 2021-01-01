EAT HOT...LOOK HOTÂ®?: The Starter Cookbook. A Beginner's Guide with 60 Delicious Recipes, Shopping Guides and Tips to Lose Weight Easily, The Hot Way

Transform Your Appearance in 30 Days Using Only Foods and Spices. The EAT HOT...LOOK HOT®️ Diet was recently featured on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX.Goodreads Featured Review:It’s the dedication of the author that makes it so marvelous— She imbues a sort of sharp, lusty fierceness in her cooking style that reflects her recipes: approachable, simple and delicious but yet stunningly lush, producing enthralling and walloping flavors from healthy materials.This book is a keeper and I have shared it with my friends and colleagues, all of whom feel the same and we cant wait to eat oven hotter and look our best!In hopeful anticipation of book 3, I happily wait. JoeWant to lose weight without sacrificing taste or the foods you love? It's time to replace your cravings and look hot with a spicy new cookbook designed to burn fat by adding certain foods and spices shown in clinical trials to boost metabolism, shrink fat cells, and curb hunger. Do you struggle to lose weight? Are you tired of falling off one failed diet to another? Do your food cravings stand in the way of your fitness goals? Culinary expert and journalist Alessandra Solis spent three years perfecting her nutrition program that supercharges metabolism without sacrificing taste. And now she’s here to share her scientifically-crafted meal plans so you can cook your way to a slimmer tomorrow. EAT HOT...LOOK HOT™: The Starter Cookbook contains exclusive recipes designed to get your metabolic furnaces roaring in four distinct phases. With simple step-by-step instructions, you’ll learn to combine everyday ingredients with Solis’s customized fat-burning spice blends. From full meals to savory snacks and decadent desserts, you’ll add a world of new flavors to your kitchen while shaving inches off your waistline. In EAT HOT...LOOK HOT™: The Starter Cookbook, you’ll discover:60 easy recipes containing the natural foods and spices you need to achieve rapid, sustainable weight lossThe fundamentals of the Four Phase Induction Plan to help jumpstart your metabolism Strategies for tweaking each meal to burn off excess fat and curb your hunger The common Asian root you can sprinkle on any dish to shed more pounds Lushly colorful photographs of mouthwatering dishes including Spicy and Succulent Apricot Chicken, Ginger Teriyaki Salmon Dipped in Spicy Sauce, Jalapeño-Spiced French Fries, and much, much more!EAT HOT...LOOK HOT™: The Starter Cookbook is the must-have companion to Alessandra Solis’s weight-loss bestseller. If you like easy-to-prepare recipes, time-saving meal plans, and thoroughly researched methodologies, then you’ll love Alessandra Solis’s spicy formula for slimming down. Buy this spicy new cookbook to turn up the heat on your weight loss today!