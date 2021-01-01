From spr che vegetarier veganer

eat plants not friends vegan vegetarian saying animal welfare T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

eat plants not friends is a statement that perfectly expresses the attitude of a vegan. Cool vegan sayings are not only a fashionable accessory, but expresses the vegan vgn lifestyle. Animal welfare is in the foreground Not only the vegan lifestyle stands for eat plants not friends, but also vegetarians love this Veggie saying. Animal welfare for sustainability and environmental awareness, also in a cool handwriting design. Perfect gift for vegan vegetarians Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com