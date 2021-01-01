Eat What Elephants Eat Vegetarian Animal Lover Plants Vegan Tote Bag

Eat What Elephants Eat vegan saying. You eat plant based, vegan or vegetarian and do not support eating animals? Make a statement and show everyone that elephants can also eat healthy without any meat. Get this awesome vegan elephant outfit! Vegan quote for your vegan eating friends and every animal lover in your family. Show your support for animal welfare and protection and love for healthy nutrition, a vegan life and the veggie power lifestyle. Go Vegan! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.