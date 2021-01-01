Eating With Chia Seeds: Simple Recipes To Make With Chia Seeds For Healthy Benefits: Sebastian Cynthia Author

Chia seeds (Salvia hispanica), also called Salba chia or Mexican chia, are the edible seeds of a flowering plant from the mint family. Native to Mexico and Guatemala, the seeds have a long history. They were a vital crop in ancient Aztec and Mesoamerican cultures. The seeds had medicinal applications and made up an important part of the peoples' diets. Today, chia grows commercially in many countries including Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The seeds are widely recognized as a nutrient-dense addition to healthy diets.In this book, you'll find: -An introduction to what chia seeds, the health benefits, and a brief history-25 easy-to-follow and irresistible recipes from chia seed banana bread, and blueberry chia pancakes, to chia-crusted salmon, and spinach chia seed lasagna.Chia seeds (Salvia hispanica), also called Salba chia or Mexican chia, are the edible seeds of a flowering plant from the mint family. Native to Mexico and Guatemala, the seeds have a long history. They were a vital crop in ancient Aztec and Mesoamerican cultures. The seeds had medicinal applications and made up an important part of the peoples' diets. Today, chia grows commercially in many countries including Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The seeds are widely recognized as a nutrient-dense addition to healthy diets.In this book, you'll find: -An introduction to what chia seeds, the health benefits, and a brief history-25 easy-to-follow and irresistible recipes from chia seed banana bread, and blueberry chia pancakes, to chia-crusted salmon, and spinach chia seed lasagna.