Ralph Lauren Purple Label Eaton Stretch-Cotton Shorts

Exuding a casual sophistication, these tailored shorts are crafted of crisp cotton with a hint of stretch for added comfort. Banded waist with belt loops Zip fly with tab button closure Waist slash pockets Back buttoned welt pockets Cotton/elastane Machine wash Made in Portugal SIZE & FIT Tailored fit Inseam, about 10" ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with Americana style since 1967, Ralph Lauren started with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house has since stood for the epitome of refined dressing for men. From collegiate sweaters and polos to evening-ready suiting and tailored coats, there's a timeless piece for every occasion.