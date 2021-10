What it is: A brooch inspired by Renaissance perfume jewelry, featuring a perfumed ceramic that softly diffuses the scent of Eau Capitale. Fragrance story: Eau Capitale is a lively chypre fragrance that perfectly epitomizes Paris, the city with a thousand faces. An excess of roses precede the freshness of bergamot notes, accented by bright pink berries. Its undertone is patchouli, bringing together a fragrance that is at once defiant and free.