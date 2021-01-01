Memo Paris Eau De Memo Eau De Parfum - Size 3.4 Oz.

Memo Eau de Memo from Memo Paris is an invigorating, subtly animalic floral amber fragrance for women and men. Effusive, bright lemon tones and fruity-aromatic bergamot lead to an energizing blend harmonized with inviting nuances of green tea leaves. Luxuriant yet sheer florals of heady jasmine and iris bloom at the heart, softened by intimate, warm hints of silken saffron. Earthy, woody oakmoss and deep leather accords fuse with clean musk to produce a distinctive trail. 3.4 oz. Made in France T. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Memo Paris. Size: 3.4 Oz.