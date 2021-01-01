Byredo Eau de Parfum Journey into a daze of synthesized paradise, where sweet Coconut Water and exotic Patchouli Leaves envelop you into an exhilarating opulence, and velvety Cacao with hints of Wild Musks enrich the earthy experience.. Top: Ambrette, Coconut Water. Heart: Patchouli Leaves. Base: Cocoa Absolu, Cotton Musks, Wild Musk. 3.3 fl oz / 100ml. BYRF-UA21. 100198. About the designer: BYREDO is a modern European luxury house founded in 2006 by Ben Gorham. The brand carves out a unique position in the market, rising in contrast to traditional Scandinavian aesthetics and drawing inspiration from the cultural influences of the designer’s Indian background. The label emphasizes creativity, art and lifestyle in the creation of each product.