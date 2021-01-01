goop Beauty Eau De Parfum: Edition 04 - Orchard - 0.5 fl oz: A perfume of sun-warmed apricot, fresh hay, and dry earth, this mystical perfume inhabits the quiet heat of summer afternoons. Sun-bleached hay absolute meets ripest apricot—both accords are crafted of grasses, herbs, and flowers—at the subtle center of the scent. Sandalwood and orris root deepen the fragrance and give it an addictive, sexy aspect. Grounded in earth and infused with the almost-pregnant atmosphere of impending harvest, Orchard possesses a pure, utterly original sensuality. Offered in 0.5 fl oz or 1.7 fl oz How we define natural fragrance We say that goop fragrance is “composed entirely of natural ingredients” and “made with natural essences.” What do we mean, exactly, by that? First off, there is no official definition of the term “natural” by the FDA, which governs cosmetics.( source ) When we say that our goop fragrance is composed of natural ingredients, we mean that all of the ingredients were extracted from a plant by steam or heat extraction, cold pressing, or carbon dioxide extraction. Below is a complete list of the ingredients in our perfume and an explanation for how each ingredient was extracted from the plant.