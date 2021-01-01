Tocca Eau de Parfum, Giulietta: Fresh Floral, Pink Tulips, Green Apple, Vanilla Orchid, Hand-Finished Bottle, 1.7 oz. | 50 ml

GIULIETTA is a fresh floral fragrance that beckons your inner muse. A delicately feminine indulgence that highlights a creative spirit. Pink Tulips, Green Apple, Vanilla Orchid FRESH FLORAL: A tribute to youthful, feminine charm, Giulietta is an enchanting blend of delicate pink tulips, fresh green apples, and sweet vanilla orchid. INDULGING: A romantic indulgence sure to inspire great art and passion. Feminine, Delicate, Refreshing. CLASSIC: Evoke a sense of wonder, adventure and love. Our bottle is made in Italy and the decorated metal cap is hand-finished. TOCCA: Celebrating timeless beauty and old-world European charm, TOCCA invites you to indulge and Love Yourself.