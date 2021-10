"I've always loved the duality of rhubarb. A double duality: visual and olfactory. The green colour metamorphoses into red. Starting acidic and crisp, its smell becomes smooth and velvety." -Christine NagelWith Eau de Rhubarbe Ecarlate Christine Nagel has created her first cologne for Hermes. Unprecedented and bold, more vegetal than citrus, it gives us the crisp, acidic freshness of rhubarb made velvet-smooth with white musks. Moisturizing