Skylar Eau de Toilette Sampler Set By Skylar in Pink

Featuring six layerable scents, this fragrance set allows you to discover a new signature scent, or create a custom blend to suit every mood and occasion. Isle: Subtle citrus notes, spiced sandalwood, and a touch of golden amber musk recreate a relaxing day spent by the ocean. (FRESH) Coral: A sun-kissed blend of bright citrus, apple blossom, and amber for a happiness-boosting fragrance. (FRESH) Arrow: Warm and spicy, this blend of midnight jasmine, patchouli, and vanilla spark confidence and flirtation. (SPICE) Meadow: A feminine bouquet of ethereal tuberose, delicate jasmine, and soft orange blossom inspired by dreamers and doers. (FLORAL) Capri: A Mediterranean-inspired escape captured by sparkling notes of neroli, grapefruit, and blood orange grounded by teakwood and a hint of dewy rose. (FRESH) Willow: Cedarwood, pine, and fir needles recreate the great outdoors and inspire a sense of serenity. (WOODSY)About Skylar Made in Los Angeles, California, Skylar's line of clean fragrances is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about spritzing. Each thoughtfully crafted scent is meant to be mixed, matched, and layered to create a custom combination that's uniquely yours.