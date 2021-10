Key Notes: Bergamot, lychee, rose, cedarwood, musks What It Does: Light and delicate, this hair mist leaves an almost undetectable but intensely scented veil of fragrance on the hair. Enriched with nourishing, protective camellia oil, it is a product that both perfumes and beautifies. With its lightness, it also offers a new score for the Eau Rose composition, which becomes vibrant and zesty, subtly elevated by a fresh, spicy note.