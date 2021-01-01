EBTOOLS Computer Gaming Headphone, Noise Cancelling Surrounding Stereo Over Ear Wired Headset for PS4 Computer PC Gamer

Omnidirectional microphone: clear communication, can pick up sound 360 degrees. Noise reduction microphone: With the noise reduction function and microphone sensitivity, the sound is transmitted clearly and loudly. Adjustable headband: suitable for gamers of all ages. Memory foam surrounds each ear pad for long-term comfort. Stereo surround sound: 50mm drivers for immersive stereo sound. Bass hits, treble is clear. Soft and adjustable ear cups provide better sound insulation. Compatible with multiple platforms: designed for gaming devices; meanwhile, suitable for PCs; laptops; smartphones and other devices with 3.5mm audio connectors.