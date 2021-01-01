From east coast dyes

ECD Men's Carbon LTX Lacrosse Shaft, Black

$154.99
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

When you are dissecting the defense with your feeds or with your feet the ECD® Men’s Carbon LTX Lacrosse Shaft has your covered. The innovative FLEX1 profile is the stiffest shaft in the lineup for increased power transfer and accuracy. The Carbon LTX features TeXtreme® carbon fiber technology that is 20% lighter than standard carbon fiber reinforcements. The Carbon LTX gives you an ultra-lightweight shaft without sacrificing strength or stiffness which gives you more power and speed in each shot. Carbon LTX FLEX1 profile is the stiffest shaft in the lineup TeXtreme® decreases weight while increasing stiffness and strength Stiff and lightweight shaft helps transfer energy for increased power and accuracy

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com