Do you need a fun gift for a carpenter, carpenter, or roofer? With this master craftsman EKG jumper you do everything right. Anyone who works in a profession where woods and nails are processed, will be delighted. The funny ECG carpenter roofers carpenters and carpenters jumper is the perfect gift idea for anyone who works with a carpenter's hammer nails and woods. Also a great gift for Christmas, Father's Day or birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem