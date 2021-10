Echinacea and Vitamin C

Gnc Herbal Plus® Echinacea & Vitamin C: Strengthens Your Immune System Gnc Herbal Plus® Echinacea & Vitamin C s Immune Function And Helps Prevent Damage By Free-Radicals At A Cellular Level. It Features Two Types Of Echinacea: echinacea Purpurea And echinacea Angustifolia. This Immune Support Supplement Also Features Vitamin C. 400 Mg Echinacea Purpurea To Support Natural Resistance 60 Mg Vitamin C (Also Known As Ascorbic Acid) To Support The Immune System Defends Against Free Radicals Vegetable Cellulose Capsules Suitable For Vegetarians No Artificial Colors Or Flavors