Cypher Echo Mix Quickdraw - 6 Pack

Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Cypher Echo Mix 11CM Quickdraw 6 PK Full size and light weight Are the hallmarks of the Echo Quickdraws Echo MIX Features a keylock top carabiner and wire gate bottom carabiner making it suited for all types of Climbing at any time of year Quickdraws Are available with sewn 11cm or 16cm dyneema slings and feature an integrated rubber keeper on the rope end carabiner to keep it oriented for easy clipping 6-Pack half racks Are also available and include a free locking carabiner