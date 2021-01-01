ECHOMAP™ UHD 75sv, With GT54UHD-TM Transducer, Canada

Find more fish using the ECHOMAP™ UHD 75sv combo with a bright, sunlight-readable 7” touchscreen with keyed assist. The included GT54 transducer provides Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars, so you get crystal-clear images of what is around and below your boat, and Garmin high wide CHIRP traditional sonar delivers remarkable target separation. Preloaded Canada LakeVü g3 inland maps with integrated Navionics® data cover more than 13,500 lakes with up to 1’ contours. It features a quick-release bail mount, making it easy to remove and take with you. NMEA 2000® and NMEA 0183 network support provides you with engine data, sensor connection, autopilot integration and more. ECHOMAP™ UHD 75sv is even compatible with the Force™ trolling motor for full control of the motor from the screen plus the ability to route to waypoints, follow tracks and more.