ECHOMAP™ Ultra 122sv, With GT56UHD-TM Transducer

The ECHOMAP™ Ultra 122sv combo with a bright, sunlight-readable 12” keyed-assist touchscreen display has all the built-in tools you need for successful fishing. It comes with a transducer that provides Garmin CHIRP traditional sonar and amazingly sharp Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonars. It also supports Panoptix LiveScope™ LVS12, the Panoptix LiveScope system and the entire Panoptix™ all-seeing sonar line (transducers sold separately). Share sonar, waypoints and routes with other ECHOMAP Ultra 10” and 12” units as well as ECHOMAP Plus 7” and 9” units. The device is preloaded with Quickdraw Contours custom map drawing software and supports optional premium BlueChart® g3 charts and BlueChart g3 Vision cartography with integrated data from Navionics® and Auto Guidance technology.