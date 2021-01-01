Unicorn Eclipse Pro Bristle Dartboard, steel

Play like the best in the comfort of your own home with the Unicorn® Eclipse Pro Bristle Dartboard. Featuring an official tournament level design, this dartboard is great gathering your friends for some competitive fun. This traditional bristle dartboard is made with premium grade sisal to prevent damage to board and extend the life of the board. Its super slim spider wire and staple-free design prevents bounce outs. FEATURES: Bristle dartboard Great for game rooms Made for use with steel tip darts Official tournament level design Ultra slim spider wire reduces bounce out for maximum points Constructed with premium grade sisal Staple-free for superior quality Painted steel removable number ring to indicate scoring Dimensions: 18” x 1.25” Style: D76030 Click here for additional information relating to the Manufacturer’s Warranty.